Saturday, September 14, 2024
Gaza War | Gazan official: Israeli airstrike killed ten people belonging to the same family

September 14, 2024
Gaza War | Gazan official: Israeli airstrike killed ten people belonging to the same family
The Israeli armed forces did not immediately comment on the attack.

in Gaza more than ten people belonging to the same family have been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the Civil Protection Agency of Gaza, controlled by the extremist organization Hamas.

Agency representative Mahmud Bassalin after the attack, at least 11 bodies have been found, of which four are children and three are women. According to him, the attack hit a house in the eastern part of Gaza City at around one in the morning.

“Several families had fled to a house that was hit by a single missile without prior warning,” Bassal said.

According to Bassali, several people were also wounded in the attack. In an earlier statement, he said rescuers were continuing to search for those still missing.

A representative of the Gaza agency said that Israeli forces carried out similar attacks in other parts of the Gaza Strip during the night before Saturday.

According to him, at least ten people died in these attacks.

