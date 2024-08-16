Gaza War | Gaza truce talks are expected to resume today in Qatar

of Qatar in the capital Doha, negotiations on a cease-fire for the Gaza Strip are expected to continue on Friday.

Spokesman for the US National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday that the negotiations had started promisingly. However, he admitted that a lot of work still needs to be done.

Hamas, the extremist organization that administers the Gaza Strip, did not directly take part in the negotiations. The Israeli delegation, on the other hand, was there.

A member of the Hamas leadership Osama Hamdan said that the organization can take part in indirect negotiations if Israel makes new commitments.

A representative of the political wing of Hamas Hossam Badran in turn said in a statement released after the end of the first day of negotiations that the outcome of the truce talks must be Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Badran said in a statement that the agreement must also establish a comprehensive ceasefire and enable the return of those who left their homes.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that Israel must maintain control of Gaza’s border with Egypt in order to prevent arms shipments to the area.

The pressure to reach an agreement has increased recently. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 40,000 people have already died in the Gaza Strip in the war that has lasted more than ten months.