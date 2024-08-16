Friday, August 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Gaza truce talks are expected to resume today in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Gaza truce talks are expected to resume today in Qatar
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

of Qatar in the capital Doha, negotiations on a cease-fire for the Gaza Strip are expected to continue on Friday.

Spokesman for the US National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday that the negotiations had started promisingly. However, he admitted that a lot of work still needs to be done.

Hamas, the extremist organization that administers the Gaza Strip, did not directly take part in the negotiations. The Israeli delegation, on the other hand, was there.

A member of the Hamas leadership Osama Hamdan said that the organization can take part in indirect negotiations if Israel makes new commitments.

A representative of the political wing of Hamas Hossam Badran in turn said in a statement released after the end of the first day of negotiations that the outcome of the truce talks must be Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Badran said in a statement that the agreement must also establish a comprehensive ceasefire and enable the return of those who left their homes.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that Israel must maintain control of Gaza’s border with Egypt in order to prevent arms shipments to the area.

The pressure to reach an agreement has increased recently. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 40,000 people have already died in the Gaza Strip in the war that has lasted more than ten months.

#Gaza #War #Gaza #truce #talks #expected #resume #today #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alfonso Obregón, voice of Shrek, is brought to trial

Alfonso Obregón, voice of Shrek, is brought to trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]