Gaza War | Gaza Civil Defense: Israeli airstrike kills ten relatives of Hamas leader

The Gaza War|According to the civil defense, among the dead is the sister of the political leader of Hamas.

Gazan the civil defense says an Israeli airstrike killed ten relatives of the leader of the terrorist organization Hamas. According to the civil defense spokesman, the strike hit the leader of Hamas to Ismail Haniyeh to the family home in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

According to the civil defense, Haniyeh’s sister is among the dead.

It is believed that there are more bodies under the rubble. In addition, several people were wounded in the attack.

The Israeli army told the AFP news agency that it could not confirm the information.

Hamas political leader Haniyeh works in exile in Qatar. In the Israeli attack in April, he lost three of his sons and four of his grandchildren.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 37,000 people have died in Gaza since the beginning of October, the majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel began razing Gaza to rubble after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October.

According to the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians.

In addition, the organizations took about 250 hostages, of which a hundred are still in Gaza. The rest have died or been released.