April 7, 2024
Gaza War | Gaza ceasefire talks agree on “basic principles”, Egyptian sources tell al-Qahera

April 7, 2024
Negotiations have taken place in Cairo.

Negotiations progress has been made on the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Egyptian official sources told the Egyptian al-Qahera news channel early on Monday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to Al-Qahera sources, all parties to the negotiations have reached an agreement on “basic principles”.

The Gaza war cease-fire negotiations have been held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. According to various media sources, on Sunday, in addition to representatives of Hamas and Israel, diplomats from Egypt, Qatar and the United States were also present.

According to Al-Gahera, the delegations have left or are about to leave Cairo. According to the channel's information, the final negotiation result on the ceasefire may be obtained within a few days.

