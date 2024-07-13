Gaza War | Gaza authorities: About 70 people killed in Israeli attack – Israel: Hamas leader targeted

The Gaza War|According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, nearly 300 people were injured in the attack.

of Israel about 70 people have been killed in the attack on the southern parts of the Gaza Strip, says the Gaza Ministry of Health under the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the ministry, nearly 300 people were also injured in the attack on al-Mawasi refugee camp.

of The Guardian according to the Israeli army has stated that it targeted the attack on the head of the Hamas army to Mohammed Deif. The Israeli military also claimed that the attack was carried out in a fenced off Hamas compound and that only a small proportion of the people there were civilians.

Hamas accuses Israel of lying and says all the dead are civilians. Hamas has not confirmed whether Deif was present in the area where the attack took place.

Previously the ministry had reported at least 20 deaths. Gaza’s health ministry condemned the attack, which it called a brutal massacre.

Israel had designated al-Mawas, near the city of Khan Yunis, as a safe area after ordering the evacuation of civilians from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Ambulances were reported to be taking victims to several hospitals in the Palestinian Territory.

The Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense Agency said the shelling had prevented its teams from reaching victims in the camp, where tens of thousands of people have sought refuge.

A correspondent of the news agency AFP reports today on attacks also in the central parts of Gaza.

The Israeli army confirmed earlier today that it has continued military operations in the central parts of Gaza. According to the army, the missions in the southern parts of Gaza have been targeted and based on intelligence.