Gaza War | Gantz: Israel will attack Rafah by March 10 if hostages not released

Israel will begin its ground offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza by March 10 if the hostages are not released, said a member of Israel's emergency government, an opposition leader Benny Gantz on Sunday. Among other things, the news covered the matter The Times of Israel.

This is the first time that Israel has given an exact time for the attack.

Sunday, March 10, is an important date for Muslims, as it marks the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam that every Muslim must observe.

“The world must know, and Hamas must know, that if by Ramadan the hostages are not at home [Israelissa]fighting continues everywhere, including in Rafah,” Gantz said.

According to Gantz, Israel strives to avoid civilian casualties.

“For those who say that the price [hyökkäyksestä] is too harsh, to them I say this: Hamas has an alternative. It can surrender, release the hostages, and Gazans can celebrate Ramadan,” Gantz continued.

More than a million Gazans who fled the fighting have packed into Rafah, which is located on the border between Gaza and Egypt. Israel has ordered civilians to flee the path of the ground operation, but there is nowhere to go from Rafah: the border with Egypt is closed, and other parts of Gaza are unsafe due to the fighting between Hamas and Israel.