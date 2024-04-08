Gaza War | France, Egypt and Jordan call on Israel to abandon its plans to attack Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that the time of the attack had been decided.

France, Egypt and Jordan call on Israel to abandon its plans to attack the town of Rafah in southern Gaza. According to the joint statement of the countries' leaders, an attack would only cause more death and suffering and raise the risk of regional escalation. According to estimates, roughly two million civilians have fled to Rafah.

In a statement published in several different media on Monday, the French president Emmanuel Macronthe president of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the King of Jordan Abdullah call on Israel for an immediate ceasefire in the war against the extremist organization Hamas in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution. In addition, the leaders of the countries call on Hamas to release all its hostages.

“The war in Gaza and the catastrophic humanitarian suffering it has caused must end now”, among others in the French Le Monde in the magazine and In The Washington Post An opinion piece published in the United States says.

Macron, al-Sisi and Abdullah are also calling for a massive increase in aid to Gaza.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the timing of the attack on Rafah had been decided. He did not say when the attack would be carried out, but said it was necessary.

Israel's main ally, the United States, has announced its opposition to the ground attack. According to the US State Department, an attack would be extremely damaging not only to civilians but also to Israel's own security.

On Monday, Hamas announced that it was studying the draft agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. There have been negotiations on a ceasefire in Cairo.