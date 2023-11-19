Gaza War | Finnish professor: The best scenario would be an independent Palestinian state

“When you look at this destruction, it makes you wonder if there is any other purpose than destroying Hamas.”

of Israel attacking the Gaza Strip with full force, the world has been debating what would bring a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians after the end of the war.

Politico– magazine revealed last week that one of the options being considered in Germany was for the UN to take over the Gaza Strip.

The United States is openly planned at least some sort of temporary role Mahmoud Abbas For the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, also in the Gaza Strip, after Israel would have destroyed the extremist organization Hamas in accordance with the wishes of the United States.

As well as the US Secretary of State who visited the Middle East Antony Blinken that the person responsible for EU foreign affairs Josep Borrell are have saidthat Israel must not occupy the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, but that the Palestinians must have “a say” in their own future.

President Sauli Niinistö has emphasized Ylen A-studio in the interview that he considers the two-state model to be the “only chance” for peace”.

Middle East research professor Hannu Juusola think that one should start from the fact that Israel will hardly be able to completely suppress Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization.

“Hamas is a political movement that operates in many countries, and it is also an ideology. In such an operation, there can be a risk that we will be fighting against Hamas now and in five years against the sons of Hamas,” Juusola tells STT.

According to Juusola, there are question marks associated with every solution scenario. The same applies to the desire or intention of the United States to take advantage of Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian administration, which is not popular among the Palestinians.

“And if it went to the Gaza Strip under the wing of Israel’s victory, it would be very difficult for it to market itself as a representative of the Palestinians,” Juusola believes.

According to the magazine Politico, an unofficial German document has discussed that the UN, which has taken over the Gaza Strip, could organize a “carefully” progressing transfer of power to the Palestinians.

“What is the party that is ready to send troops to the Gaza Strip, when Israel will with all certainty claim the right to carry out attacks there?” Juusola wonders.

In his opinion, in the best case scenario, a Palestinian administration would be established in the Gaza Strip – even if at first it would be Abbas’s administration – if real elections were held afterwards, resulting in the birth of the Palestinians’ own, internationally recognized state.

However, Juusola does not consider a solution likely.

“Israel will certainly not agree to this. This would require [muiltakin tahoilta] very high political will and commitment,” he says.

Juusola according to Israel may want the Palestinians, or at least some of them, to move permanently to Egypt.

“In Israel, papers from a ministry were revealed, in which the best option was for the Palestinian population to go to Sinai, Egypt. Of course, it increased the fear among the states of the region and the Palestinians that a new Nakba (or) ethnic cleansing was to be carried out here,” Juusola said.

Nakba means disaster in Arabic. The Palestinians use the word to refer to the 1948 war, in which Israel declared independence and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes.

“When you look at this destruction [Gazassa]it does remind me if there is any other purpose than destroying Hamas”, Juusola thinks.