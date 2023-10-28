Gaza War | Finland abstained from voting in the UN ceasefire vote, the government justifies the lack of condemnation of Hamas

120 UN member states voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

UN General Assembly decided on Friday by a large majority to demand an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. 120 UN member states voted in favor of the resolution.

45 countries, including Finland, abstained from voting.

“We abstained from voting because this resolution did not condemn the attack by Hamas,” the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) explains to Helsingin Sanomat.

“We voted in favor of Canada’s proposal, in which the attacks by Hamas would have been condemned. It was not successful, so we ended up abstaining from voting.”

So can’t a ceasefire be demanded if Hamas is not condemned at the same time?

“In our opinion, the resolution was not balanced enough, but that in no way means that Finland is against those key messages. It is important that civilians are protected, that humanitarian aid gets there and that the hostages are released.”

Valtonen according to the UN General Assembly, Finland voted “according to its EU reference group” and by this referred to Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, among others.

The EU countries were divided in the vote. In addition to Finland, Germany, Italy, the Baltic countries and the Nordic countries belonging to the EU abstained from voting. For example, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland voted in favor of the resolution. Austria, Hungary, Croatia and the Czech Republic voted against.

Among the countries outside the EU, China, Brazil, Russia, Norway and Turkey voted in favor of the resolution.

Are the views of the EU countries divided on the issue?

“Yes, there are many kinds of emphases here, but maybe the differences of opinion are ultimately only about individual issues. This is very typical in politics. It is of primary importance that all of us agree that the attacks by Hamas must be condemned, that Israel has the right to self-defense while respecting international laws and humanitarian law, that the hostages must be released and that aid must be received for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza without delay,” says Valtonen.

“The EU has been very single-minded here. Together with the partner countries, we are also thinking about which organizations would be the most efficient way to get aid to the region and also to increase it.”

Also prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) emphasizes that the majority of EU countries acted in the same way in the voting.

“The resolution was not balanced, but we didn’t want to vote against it either, so we abstained,” Orpo tells HS.

“At the EU summit, a unanimous resolution was made on the matter, in which Finland’s positions were also clearly expressed. I am satisfied with that.”

Orpo says he is worried about the situation in the Middle East.

“Everyone can see how the humanitarian situation is getting worse. There is a great danger of the situation escalating here. That’s why I want to emphasize that the United States and other strong actors must also run the peace process at the same time.”

