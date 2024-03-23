Gaza War | Fighting at Al Shifa hospital continues – Israel says it has killed 170 gunmen

During the week, Israeli forces have carried out a large offensive operation in and around Gaza's al Shifa hospital.

Israel says that he killed 170 people in connection with the al Shifa hospital attack. According to the Gaza authorities, Israel has arrested and interrogated hundreds of people and caused the death of five patients, the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report.

Israeli army began on Monday a wide offensive operation to the hospital. Fighting around the hospital continued on Saturday as well.

Israel has said that it killed a total of 170 gunmen during the operation. In turn, Hamas spokesmen have claimed that Israel killed patients and civilians who fled their homes.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, the offensive operation has also claimed the lives of five patients.

Ministry of Health said five wounded Palestinian patients died as a result of the offensive operation because they did not receive enough water, food or proper care. The Hamas-controlled ministry said that the condition of other patients has also deteriorated.

At the same time, the Israeli army has claimed to provide civilians, patients and hospital workers with food, water and appropriate treatment. The news agencies have not been able to confirm the claims of either side.

According to the media office of the Gaza government, about 240 patients, their relatives and dozens of employees have been detained at the hospital by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, has reported that more than 350 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters have been detained at the hospital so far. The army also said it had interrogated a total of 800 people.

Hamas managed by the Gaza government media office has said that Israel struck several buildings of the al Shifa hospital and set fire to the operating room.

During the week, the Israeli army has broken through a hospital complex that it claims is connected to a network of tunnels allegedly used by Hamas fighters as a base.

Hamas and the extremist organization Islamic Jihad have said that they participated in the battles around the largest hospital in Gaza. However, Hamas has denied the presence of its members inside the hospital.

In addition, residents of the area have reported that Israeli forces blew up several buildings and residential buildings around the hospital. According to the residents, a private health center located near al Shifa was also attacked.

of Israel army representative Yaron Finkelman said in a statement released Saturday that Israeli forces would continue their operation at the hospital and end it “only when the last terrorist is in our hands — dead or alive.”

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 32,142 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks so far, the latest victims of which are al Shifa patients.

Al Shifa Hospital is the largest in the Gaza Strip and is one of the last health care facilities that has been able to continue operating even partially as Israel continues to attack the area. The hospital has also served as a refuge for civilians who fled their homes.