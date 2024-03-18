Gaza War | EU imposes sanctions on Israel's violent settlers

464 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank last year and at least a thousand were forcibly evicted from their homes, the UN calculates.

Brussels

EU countries foreign ministers have decided to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who have committed violence against Palestinians. Individuals cannot travel to EU territory, and their assets in the EU are frozen.

EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell says the sanctions apply to identified individuals who have committed violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The United States and Britain have already imposed similar sanctions.

The EU's foreign ministers discussed the sanctions already in February, but at that time could not yet reach a consensus on the matter. Among others, Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary are staunch supporters of Israel, and have previously opposed sanctions against settlers.

Borrell says that a formal decision on the matter will be made “hopefully soon”, but a political agreement on sanctions now exists.

According to the UN, settler violence against Palestinians was unprecedentedly extensive last year, and it accelerated after Hamas' terrorist attack in October. 464 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank last year, and 265 of them after the terrorist attack in October. In addition, at least a thousand Palestinians have been forcibly evicted from their homes, estimates the UN humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings in December.

On Monday The EU also agreed on new sanctions against the terrorist organization Hamas. According to the official sources of the news agency Reuters, the sanctions on Hamas are intended to be implemented before the sanctions on the settlers. This was a requirement of some member states, so that the EU would not give the impression that it equates the terrorist attack by Hamas with the violence of the settlers.