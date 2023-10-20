Gaza War | CNN: The aid trucks apparently won’t make it across the border today

US officials now expect the trucks to reach Gaza over the weekend, possibly Saturday.

of Egypt and the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and is not expected to open to humanitarian aid until today, Friday, tell several sources to the news channel CNN.

Egyptian sources said yesterday, Thursday, that the Rafah border crossing was scheduled to open today, Friday. Also the President of the United States Joe Biden has mentioned Friday as a possible opening day.

According to CNN, US officials now expect the first truck convoy to cross the border into Gaza over the weekend, possibly on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t put my money on those trucks going through on Friday,” a source familiar with the negotiations told the news channel.

According to the source, road works have had to be done on the Egyptian side of the buffer zone, and there is much more to be clarified in order to ensure the continuation of aid.

Israel placed Gaza under a full blockade earlier this month. According to the UN, the region is running out of water, electricity, food and medicine.

The news channel’s source describes the situation as very sensitive. People in Gaza have been waiting for food, medicine and water. If they are told that 20 trucks are coming and there is no information about the next delivery, this creates a really dangerous situation, according to the source.

“If I was in a situation where I didn’t think there were any more trucks, I would do everything I could to get what’s inside,” he adds.

of the United States spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Matt Miller said Thursday at a news conference that the US special envoy for humanitarian aid in the Middle East David Satterfield is on the ground negotiating with the Israelis.

Miller did not want to take a position regarding the aid trucks as to what the agreement on aid deliveries would look like exactly, because this is still under negotiation.

Of course so far 20 trucks have been agreed to be allowed into Gaza, but 200 vehicles are on standby outside the strip so that aid can continue if a deal is reached.

According to CNN’s source, Israel wants to be involved in the monitoring mechanism to ensure that what is being exported to Gaza can be accepted.

“Things can change quickly for better or for worse,” the source said.

On Thursday, Miller reiterated the Israeli government’s concern that Hamas would try to divert aid shipments to strays.

“We think it’s a legitimate concern,” he said.

The EU has said that it will establish a humanitarian airlift via Egypt to Gaza. The first two flights are scheduled to take off this week. Medicines, emergency accommodation supplies and hygiene packages containing, for example, soap and towels are exported to Gaza.