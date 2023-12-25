Gaza War | Christmas celebrations were canceled in Bethlehem – the fighting in Gaza continued even on holidays

“How could we celebrate when we hear the sound of tanks and shelling instead of Christmas bells,” says a nun from the Catholic Church in Gaza.

The Palestinians this year Christians have put aside the celebration of Christmas because of the fighting in Gaza.

Palestinian Fadi Sayegh has previously traveled with a travel permit to Bethlehem for Christmas. However, this is not the case now.

“There is no joy. No Christmas tree, no decorations, no family dinner, no party. I pray that this war will end soon,” he told the AFP news agency in a hospital in Gaza.

Nun Nabila Salah The Catholic Church in Gaza, on the other hand, says that all Christmas celebrations have been cancelled.

“The whole of Christmas has been cancelled. How could we celebrate when we hear the sound of tanks and bombings instead of Christmas bells,” he said.

Neither the church has not escaped violence. According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Israeli snipers killed two Christian women in a Catholic church in Gaza earlier this month.

In Bethlehem, which Christians consider the birthplace of Jesus, Christmas celebrations were canceled due to the fighting in Gaza.

The majority of Palestinians are Muslims, but there are also Christians among them. The number of Christians in the Gaza Strip is estimated at around 1,000, he says al-Jazeera.

There was also a demonstration for Palestine in Washington, USA, on Christmas Eve.

of Israel the attack on Gaza has continued through Christmas.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, under the extremist organization Hamas, said yesterday that dozens of people were killed in an Israeli attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip late on Christmas Eve. The information could not be confirmed from independent sources.

According to the ministry, the attacks hit three buildings in the refugee camp. The Gaza Ministry of Health first reported that 45 people had died, and according to the latest information, at least 78 were killed. The alleged attack was reported by the news agency AFP, Qatari news channel, among others al-Jazeera and an Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

If the number is correct, it will be one of the bloodiest nights in the Gaza Strip during the 11-week war. According to the media, it is feared that the number of victims will continue to rise.

According to AFP, the Israeli armed forces have told it that they are still verifying the information.

The greater part Gaza has been reduced to rubble. About 2.4 million inhabitants of the region have shortages of water, food and medicines. Since the Israeli attack that started in October, only a limited number of aid trucks have reached the area.

80 percent of Gazans have been forced to flee and are currently living in tents as temperatures in the region cool.

Israel launched its attack on Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,100 people were killed in the Hamas attack.

Additionally, according to Israel, Hamas and other extremist organizations kidnapped around 240 hostages. Of these, well over a hundred have been released and several have died. Last week, Israeli forces killed three hostages in Gaza City because the soldiers thought they were a threat.