Gaza War | China: The US is sending the wrong message with its actions

On Tuesday, the United States vetoed the UN Security Council's resolution on the Gaza ceasefire.

China has expressed his “deep disappointment” that the US blocked on Tuesday vetoed the UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza ceasefire. This is reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, according to Reuters.

China's UN representative Zhang Jun's according to the US actions send the wrong message and further weaken the security situation in Gaza.

The UN resolution would have demanded an immediate cease-fire for the Gaza Strip devastated by the Israeli attack. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield justified the use of the veto by saying that the country cannot support a policy that would endanger negotiations on hostages. According to the United States, the resolution on the ceasefire must be linked specifically to the release of the hostages.

According to Zhang, opposing the ceasefire “is no different from giving the green light to continued slaughter”.

Gazans the situation has become even more tense after Israel announced the start of a ground operation on Gaza's southern border in Rafah.

More than a million Gazans who fled the fighting have packed into Rafah, which is located on the border between Gaza and Egypt. Israel has ordered civilians to flee the path of the ground operation, but there is nowhere to go from Rafah: the border with Egypt is closed, and other parts of Gaza are unsafe due to the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Israel is said he would attack to Rafah in the coming weeks if Hamas does not release its hostages.