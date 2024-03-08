Saturday, March 9, 2024
Gaza War | Canada plans to continue funding UNRWA again

March 8, 2024
The Canadian administration decided to freeze its funding to the organization, like several other countries, just over a month ago.

Canada plans to continue funding UNRWA, the aid organization for Palestinian refugees under the UN. The Canadian administration decided to freeze its funding to the organization, like several other countries, just over a month ago.

Israel has accused the organization, among other things, of some of its staff taking part in the October attack by the extremist organization Hamas. However, Israel has not provided any concrete evidence to support its claims, and none could be verified from independent sources.

Canadian Development Minister by Ahmed Hussen according to the government has gone through the interim report related to the organization's activities and stated that financing of UNRWA can be continued again.

