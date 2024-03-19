Gaza War | Canada ends arms exports to Israel

The vote also required the government to “work for sustainable peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state”.

Canada's the government plans to end arms exports to Israel, the country's foreign minister Mélanie Joly said on Tuesday For the Toronto Star.

The Canadian Parliament voted 204-117 on Monday to end arms exports. Stopping arms exports was supported by the prime minister Justin Trudeau the Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party NDP, which demanded the vote, the Greens and the Bloc Québécois.

The vote was not binding, but Joly told the Toronto newspaper that Trudeau's government will act.

The vote also required the government to “work for sustainable peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state”, in other words, to push the two-state model. Previously, the NDP had demanded that Trudeau's minority government “officially recognize the state of Palestine”, but in negotiations between the NDP and the Liberals, the demand was softened.

Trudeau has previously said that Israel has the right to defend itself. Recently, however, his position on Israel's military actions in Gaza has hardened. Trudeau talked to a member of Israel's military government earlier this week Benny Gantz with and “expressed concern about Israel's plans to attack Rafah and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip”, the Prime Minister's Office tells.

Canada also announced earlier in March that it would continue funding the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Canada, like many other countries, had previously frozen its support after Israel made public allegations related to the organization. According to them, several members of the organization were involved in the terrorist attacks of the extremist organization Hamas in Israel on October 7 last year. Israel condemned Canada's decision to continue aid.

Monday the voting result did not please all members of Trudeau's Liberal Party. A member of parliament from the Liberal Party voted against Anthony Housefather said the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). bythat a vote to support a Palestinian state “rewards Hamas” because it “equalizes the state of Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Liberals voted for the initiative Salma Zahid emphasized in his position the “humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions” in Gaza, for which Canada must “do more than point the finger at the Israeli government”, according to the CBC.

The initiative states that Hamas is a terrorist organization. The initiative calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, but also for Hamas to “lay down its weapons”.