Gaza War | Britain dropped 10 tons of food supplies to Gaza

The aid packages contain water, rice, cooking oil, flour, canned food and infant formula.

Britain dropped more than ten tons of food supplies from the air on Monday to Gaza, the British Ministry of Defense said on its website on Tuesday.

It is the first time Britain has air-dropped aid supplies to Gaza. Britain has previously supported airstrikes on Gaza.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened significantly since the Gaza-based Hamas organization attacked Israel in October 2023, and Israel launched its large-scale attack on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack.

UN Security Council ended on monday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages in Gaza. The Security Council resolution also emphasized the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid and improve the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip. In addition, the resolution reiterated the demand to remove all obstacles for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, said on Sunday, that Israel will no longer allow UNRWA food shipments to northern Gaza. According to many organizations, Gaza is on the verge of starvation, and several children have already died of malnutrition.