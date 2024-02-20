Gaza War | Brazil's foreign minister accuses his Israeli official brother of lying

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have tightened after the president of Brazil compared Israel's military operations in Gaza to the Holocaust.

of Brazil foreign minister Mauro Vieira accused his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday Israel Katz from lying.

The dispute involves the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to comments in which he compared Israel's military operations in Gaza to the Holocaust earlier this week. Katz condemned Lula's speeches and declared the president persona non grata.

Katz characterized Lula's analogy by describing it, among other things, as “delusional”. According to Vieira, Katz's statements were “completely unacceptable and false in content”.

Both countries have invited each other's ambassadors for talks. Brazil has also withdrawn its ambassador to Israel from Tel Aviv for talks.

Brazil, which is hosting the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 group, and President Lula received support from Colombia and Bolivia on Tuesday.

“There is a genocide (in progress) in Gaza and thousands of children, women and old civilians are being murdered in a cowardly manner. Lula has told the truth and the truth must be defended, otherwise barbarism will destroy us”, President of Colombia Gustavo Petro wrote In the X message service.

President of Bolivia Luis Arce on the other hand, said in X that he supports Lula's exit, saying that history will not forgive those who are reckless in the face of barbarism.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken arrived in Brazil on Tuesday. On his way, he will participate in the G20 meeting and will also visit Argentina to meet the new president Javier Milein.

A spokesman for the US State Department by Matthew Miller Washington disagrees with Lula's characterization of Israel's military actions.

“We have been very clear about the fact that we do not believe there is a genocide going on in Gaza.”

Blinken's visit to South America was hoped to be a bridge-building moment between the United States and Brazil and Argentina. However, the disputes between Israel and Brazil are putting a stop to these dreams.