Gaza War | Brazilian President Lula likened Israeli warfare to Hitler, relations at breaking point

In his speech, Lula also wondered why it is necessary to look for those responsible for the murder of Alexei Navalny. He urged trust in coroners.

19.2. 20:34

IsraelIn and Brazil's relations were pushed to the breaking point on Monday when Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had compared the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, i.e. the genocide of the Jews, in his speech.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Lula an undesirable person, reported the news agency AFP on Monday.

“He is persona non grata for the State of Israel [ei-toivottu henkilö] as long as he does not retract his comments and apologize for them,” Katz said.

Israel also invited the Brazilian ambassador for an interview. After that, Lula invited his country's ambassador to Israel back to his homeland. By the standards of diplomacy, the action is solid.

Diplomatic the crisis started over the weekend when Lula visited Ethiopia. On Sunday, he gave a speech at the African Union meeting in which he strongly condemned Israel's warfare in Gaza.

“History knows nothing like what is happening to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” Lula said, but added: “In fact, the same thing happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

the dictator of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler during the reign, an estimated six million Jews were murdered. Genocide, or the Holocaust, reached an industrial scale during World War II in 1939–1945.

According to the Reuters news agency, Lula stated in his speech that the war in Gaza “is not a war, it is genocide”.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog and the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Lula's statements in strong terms.

Israel attacked Gaza in October after Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, killing at least 1,160 people, mostly civilians.

The terrorists also took about 250 hostages, of which a hundred are still alive in Gaza. Hamas rules the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health, more than 29,000 Palestinians have died in the war in Gaza, reports AFP.

of Brazil President Lula also took the position of the Russian opposition leader during his trip to Africa To Alexei Navalny to death.

Lula refused to accuse the Russian president Vladimir Putinsaid a French newspaper Le Monde.

“Where does this zeal to find the guilty come from?” Lula said.

“First, investigations must be done to find out what this citizen is up to [Navalnyi] died,” Lula continued. “Let's trust what the medical examiners are going to say.”