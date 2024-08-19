Gaza War | Blinken: Israel has accepted the proposal for an armistice plan

The Gaza War|According to the US Secretary of State, Israel also agrees to help vaccinate children in Gaza against polio.

in Israel of the visiting US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken according to him, Israel has accepted his truce plan, with which the hostages held by the extremist organization Hamas would be released, according to him.

Blinken described that he had previously had a “fruitful” conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with. The meeting lasted three hours.

“He supports (the proposal). Hamas must now do the same,” Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

Blinken, who has visited the Middle East for the ninth time since October, had described the opportunity at hand as “the best and perhaps the last” opportunity to end the war.

Blinken’s Israel has also agreed to support efforts to vaccinate children in Gaza against polio.

The World Health Organization WHO has previously said that it is extremely concerned about the spread of polio in the Gaza Strip. Ten months after the start of the war, polio has been detected in Gaza for the first time in 25 years. Blinken let it be understood that this also worries Israel.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Blinken promised that the vaccination plan would progress with Israel in the coming weeks. He said he spoke to the Israeli defense minister in detail about the humanitarian situation in Gaza by Yoav Gallant with.

“We (both) are very concerned about a resurgence of polio and have been working on a detailed plan to ensure that those who need to be vaccinated (for polio) are vaccinated,” Blinken said.

“This is acute. This is vital.”

of the UN according to it, it already has a detailed plan ready for how children’s vaccinations could be carried out in the entire Gaza Strip. According to the UN, vaccinations could start as early as this month. However, the plan would require a ceasefire between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres has appealed to the parties for a seven-day ceasefire so that more than 640,000 children in the region could be vaccinated.