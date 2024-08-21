Gaza War | Blinken appealed to Hamas again

The Gaza War|Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands that Israel be allowed to leave troops on the Gaza-Egypt border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has again appealed to the extremist organization Hamas to accept the Gaza ceasefire plan. Blinken reminded again that the US-sponsored plan may be the last chance to reach an agreement.

“Time is running out. Every day that passes, more and more bad things happen to more and more people who don’t deserve it,” Blinken said before departing from Doha, Qatar.

of the United States according to which Israel would have already accepted the proposal, which includes, among other things, the withdrawal of troops from Gaza. According to Israeli media, the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu however, it still insists that Israel be allowed to leave troops on the Gaza-Egypt border to prevent Hamas and other extremist organizations from smuggling weapons.

According to Blinken, the United States has always made it clear in the negotiations that it does not accept Israel leaving troops in Gaza for a long time.

Ceasefire talks took place last week for two days in the Qatari capital, Doha, and are scheduled to continue this week in Cairo, Egypt.