Gaza War | Biden: The US plans to drop aid to the Gaza Strip from the air

of the United States president Joe Biden according to the US plans to send aid to the Gaza Strip by airdrop. He told reporters at the White House that airlifts will begin in the coming days.

“We need to do more. The United States must do more,” Biden told reporters before meeting with the Italian prime minister by Giorgia Meloni with in the White House.

“In the coming days, we plan to do as our friends in Jordan and others who have delivered airdrops of food and aid.”

The United States is also exploring the possibility of a sea corridor for the delivery of aid, as Israel refuses to open more border crossings for aid.

In this way, larger amounts of aid could be delivered to Gaza, where residents have a severe shortage of food, water and medicine, Biden said.

The United States' air assistance was also reported earlier news channel CNN Based on an official White House source. However, the source doubted that airdrops would not be a sustainable method of transporting relief supplies to distressed Palestinians in Gaza, as only a limited amount of aid can be delivered that way. Aid would be delivered much more efficiently with trucks, the source said.

Biden promised that the United States plans to press its ally Israel to allow more aid trucks into the region.

“No excuses, because the truth is that the aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere near enough. Innocent (people's) lives are at risk, and children are at risk,” Biden added.

According to AFP, Biden mentioned Ukraine twice during his speech, but aides confirmed that he meant Gaza.

He indirectly criticized Israel for the massacre that took place on Thursday, but otherwise did not take a more specific position on it.

According to the UN, around a hundred people died after Israeli soldiers opened fire on people who had gathered to seek aid. According to Israel, the soldiers considered the people a security risk. The course of events is still being investigated, and the number of victims is not yet completely clear.

Biden said people died on Thursday because “the people of Gaza have been caught up in a terrible war and have not been able to feed their families.”

“You saw the response when they tried to get help,” Biden said.

Only more than 2,300 aid trucks have reached the Gaza area during February, UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, said this week. This is half less than in January. According to the organization, hundreds of trucks should be sent to the area every day in order for the aid to be sufficient.

The UN has estimated that famine threatens more than two million people in Gaza, i.e. almost the entire population of the region.

CNN's according to the US authorities have already unsuccessfully tried to pressure Israel to open more border crossings for aid to Gaza.

Director General of the United States Agency for Development Cooperation Samantha Power met the Prime Minister of Israel on Wednesday Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense Minister by Yoav Gallantthe official told CNN.

Biden promised that he would hopefully find out in the near future how the negotiations on the new truce agreement between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas have progressed.

The United States has supported Israel since Hamas and other extremist groups attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing more than 1,100 people and taking about 250 hostages.

The United States has supplied Israel with weapons, but has also criticized its ally for the high number of civilian casualties.