Gaza War | Biden: Netanyahu must change his government

of the United States president Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu the government of Israel should be changed. In addition, Biden said that Israel cannot say no to the future of a Palestinian state.

Biden commented on Israel's actions at his presidential campaign meeting. The news agencies Reuters and AFP write about it, among others.

Biden has raised concerns about Israel's continued bombings, which have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. However, he has supported Israel's fight against the terrorist organization Hamas. The United States has been Israel's biggest supporter, but Biden's comments could indicate that relations are fraying.

“They're starting to lose ground,” Biden said, referring to the international community's response to Israel's bombing.

According to Biden Israel has the most conservative government in the country's history, making it difficult to find a long-term solution to the conflict. At the same time, he mentioned Israel's far-right national security minister, of Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“His [Netanjahun] must change their government,” Biden stated.

Biden also said Israel “can't say no” to a Palestinian state in the future.

According to Netanyahu, Israel has US support in destroying Hamas, but the allies have different opinions on the future of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu reiterated in his speech on Tuesday that he does not accept the installation of a Western-backed Palestinian Authority president in Gaza Mahmoud Abbas led administration after the end of the war.

“I will not accept that Israel repeats the mistakes of Oslo,” Netanyahu said without clarifying which mistakes he was referring to.

In the Oslo peace process in 1993, an agreement was reached to create a limited Palestinian self-government in the West Bank and Gaza under the two-state model.

President Biden commented on the situation in Gaza again on Tuesday evening. Biden and the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference in the White House.

“We have made it clear to the Israelis that the safety of innocent Palestinians remains a major concern,” Biden said.

In a press conference, the US president also called every civilian death in war a “tragedy.”

Joe Biden's security adviser Jake Sullivan will soon travel to Israel for negotiations. Sullivan said Tuesday that he plans to talk to the Israeli administration about a timetable for the war.