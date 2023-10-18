Gaza War | Biden: It appears that the Gaza hospital attack was carried out by an opponent of Israel

Biden did not directly name Hamas or any other extremist organization as the perpetrator of the attack during the Wednesday morning press conference.

18.10. 16:14 | Updated 18.10. 21:21

of the United States president Joe Biden traveled to Israel on Wednesday and went directly from the plane to a press conference that he held together with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu with.

The most acute topic of conversation during Biden’s visit was the attack on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, which claimed hundreds of lives. Israel and the Palestinians are accused hit each other.

In short at a news conference, Biden said he does not believe Israel was behind the hospital attack.

“I was very sad and furious about the attack on the Gaza hospital. From what I’ve seen, it looks like it was done by the opponent,” Biden said.

In his assessment of the actor who attacked the hospital, Biden used the wording “the other team”, in English the other teamwhich can be interpreted to mean the opposite side of Israel, that is, in practice, Palestinian extremist organizations.

At first, Biden did not elaborate on what he was basing his assessment on. He said later on Wednesday that the comment was based on information given to him by the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon.

The white one house spokesman John Kirby previously said that Biden plans to ask Israel’s leadership “tough questions.” This was not yet visible at the press conference: Biden focused his speech on assuring that US support for Israel will continue.

“We need to make sure you have what you need to defend yourself. We will make sure that happens,” Biden said.

At the same time, Biden unequivocally condemned the actions of the terrorist organization Hamas, saying that Hamas has committed evil that “can [terroristijärjestö] Isis to look a little more rational”.

Opening the press conference, Netanyahu thanked the United States for its support.

“This is the first visit of the President of the United States to Israel during the war. It is very, very moving,” Netanyahu said.

A press conference in the second part, Biden declared that the United States supports Palestinian civilians and reminded that not all Palestinians support Hamas.

At the same time, however, he also warned other countries and entities against acting against Israel.

Biden said the United States plans to offer a humanitarian aid package worth one hundred million dollars to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

British newspaper of The Guardian According to the quoted White House, the purpose of the aid package is to deliver food, water, medicine, healthcare services and shelter to the Palestinians, for example. Humanitarian aid is to be delivered with the help of, for example, the UN and reliable organizations.

According to the news agency AFP, however, Biden said that he would also ask Congress for “unprecedented” aid to Israel. The aid to Israel is expected to be part of a $100 billion aid package that would also include support for Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as funding for the migrant situation on the US-Mexico border.

Biden said the United States wants to ensure Israel has a “qualitative advantage” over its adversaries.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Israel’s aid package would hopefully be approved in the next few weeks. According to him, the support package should include military, humanitarian, as well as intelligence and diplomatic assistance.