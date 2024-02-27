Gaza War | Biden: Israel has agreed to suspend its attacks during Ramadan

According to Al Jazeera, Israel is ready to release 400 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages.

of the United States president Joe Bidenaccording to Israel has agreed to suspend its offensive in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Biden told about it early on Tuesday Finnish time. According to Biden, a temporary ceasefire could possibly start at the beginning of next week.

Various parties, such as Egypt, Qatar, the United States and France, have tried to bring about a ceasefire in the region in order to, among other things, release the hostages. The agreement could include handing over Palestinian prisoners to Gaza in connection with the exchange.

Negotiations have been held with Israel and the extremist organization Hamas. Biden said a deal is close but not yet complete.

The freshest negotiations have taken place in Doha, and in addition to Qatar, representatives of Egypt, the United States, Israel and Hamas have participated in them.

“According to my advisor, we are close. We are close, but not there yet. My hope is that by Monday of next week we will have a ceasefire,” Biden told reporters in New York on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel is ready to release 400 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages. Al Jazeera's information tells, among other things The Jerusalem Post.

According to reports, Israel would also allow the gradual return of all civilians except young men to northern Gaza. In addition, Israel would allow a greater number of aid shipments to Gaza.

A Gazan woman sat on the side of the road in Nuseirat with smoke rising from the Israeli strikes on Monday in the background.

Hamas According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli airstrikes and attacks have killed more than 29,700 people in Gaza so far. Most of the victims have been women and children.

Israel declared war on Hamas in early October after Hamas fighters launched an attack on Israel. The Hamas attack reportedly killed around 1,140 people, most of them civilians.

According to Israel, Hamas took about 250 hostages, of which 130 are still in Gaza. Several hostages are believed to have died either at the hands of Hamas or by Israeli fire.

In November, during a week-long cease-fire, Hamas released over a hundred hostages, and Israel released approximately 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons in return.