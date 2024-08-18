Sunday, August 18, 2024
Gaza War | Biden: I still believe in a truce between Israel and Hamas

August 18, 2024
August 18, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza War | Biden: I still believe in a truce between Israel and Hamas
Negotiations will continue in Cairo this week.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden according to which, reaching a ceasefire in Gaza is still possible despite the mutual accusations of Israel and the extremist organization Hamas.

Hamas again accused the Israeli prime minister on Sunday Benjamin Netanyahu about the lack of smoothness of the negotiations.

According to Hamas, Netanyahu is solely responsible for corrupting the work of the negotiators, opposing the agreement and the lives of the hostages.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, said himself earlier on Sunday that the negotiations are being corrupted by Hamas, which needs to be pressured harder in order for it to accept the proposal.

According to Biden, discussions to reach a ceasefire are still ongoing. Biden commented on the matter to reporters on Sunday local time after spending the weekend at the US president’s leisure residence at Camp David.

Armistice negotiations last week there were two days in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and they will continue in the beginning of the week in Cairo, Egypt.

The US Secretary of State, who arrived in Israel on Sunday by Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and other Israeli leadership on Monday. This is Blinken’s ninth trip to the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.

From Israel, Blinken will continue his trip to Egypt to negotiate on Tuesday.

