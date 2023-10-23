Gaza War | Bankruptcy-ready Lebanon would not withstand a war in any case, estimates a Finnish researcher

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah on the border have continued for more than two weeks. According to researcher Susanne Dahlgren, both sides want to avoid a full-scale war, which would mean exploding the powder keg of the entire Middle East.

Tensions Extremist organizations have grown on the border between Israel and Lebanon as a result of the war between Hamas and Israel.

According to the Reuters news agency, there have not been so many deaths in the border region since 2006, when a war broke out between the paramilitary Hezbollah forces and Israel.

Israel has evacuated several areas near its northern border.

Director of the Middle East Institute living in Beirut by Susanne Dahlgren according to the general opinion in Lebanon is that a country ripe for bankruptcy would not withstand a war in any case.

Researcher Susanne Dahlgren.

Dahlgren describes the Iranian-backed Islamist Hezbollah party as a state within a state.

Lebanon’s state administration is based on an ethno-religious division system, whereby certain tasks belong to a certain ethnic group.

Shiites make up more than 30 percent of the country’s population, and many of them support Hezbollah.

According to Dahlgren, Hezbollah is the most organized of the political parties, and it is best able to provide social services to citizens.

“The party and its affiliated organizations have their own schools and kindergartens, and they have an army that is stronger than Lebanon’s own,” says Dahlgren.

According to Dahlgren, Hezbollah’s position in the country is described, for example, by the fact that the country’s prime minister does not decide whether Lebanon goes to war, but rather Hezbollah decides that.

Hezbollah and Hamas are united by the fact that they are part of the axis of resistance, for example in relation to Israel, says Dahlgren.

When Israel began retaliating in Gaza, Hezbollah responded by firing rockets and mortars into northern parts of Israel.

Clashes at the border have continued both by Israel and Hezbollah for more than two weeks. Dahlgren calls the actions bulling. He believes that both sides want to avoid full-scale war.

A lieutenant colonel working at the Defense Forces Research Institute said the same Juha Mäkelä HS earlier in October.

Mäkelä stated that when planning a ground operation, Israel must take into account the reactions of neighboring countries and other Arab countries.

Foreign policy of the institute senior researcher Timo Stewart stated last week to HS that he is now less skeptical about the possibility of a wider war.

Stewart reminded us of the logic of war: even if no side wants a major war in the Middle East, one might still arise.

According to Dahlgren, a full-scale Israeli attack on Lebanon would mean exploding the entire Middle East powder keg.

“The war would spread to Syria and possibly Jordan, and then Iran would also have to make its own decisions,” says Dahlgren.

According to him, Iran, along with Turkey and the United States, has tried to prevent the expansion of the war.

According to Dahlgren, the most worrying thing in the current situation is Israel’s unpredictability and the fact that the United States and the EU have given Israel a completely free hand to take revenge.

Now we have to wait for the United States and the EU to say where the border is, says Dahlgren.

Lebanese people showed support for Gazans last Tuesday in Beirut.

Dahlgren’s according to the general opinion in Lebanon is that the country should not intervene in the situation armed.

The country also has its own internal political challenges.

The economy is in trouble and the country is run by a caretaker government because the prime minister and president have not been elected.

Lebanon has seen several pro-Palestine demonstrations since the war broke out.

According to Dahlgren, the protesters also do not support Lebanon’s armed intervention in the situation.

Almost all Lebanese don’t even support the Palestinians, says Dahlgren.

About 250,000 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon. Many of them do not have the same civil rights as the Lebanese.

