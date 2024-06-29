Gaza War | Axios: The United States proposed new wording for the Gaza truce plan

The Gaza War|According to the news site’s source, the agreement can be concluded if Hamas agrees to the new formulations presented by the United States.

United States has presented new wording for the Gaza truce plan in recent days, in order to create an agreement between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas. An American news website tells about it Axios citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Hamas recently announced that it had given its own response to the plan, but the exact content of the response and the organization’s demands for change have not been published.

President of the United States Joe Biden the truce plan he presented last month is supposed to lead to a temporary truce and eventually allow negotiations for a permanent truce. According to the United States, the proposal in question was presented by Israel.

The truce plan brokered by Biden would allow for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as increased aid efforts in Gaza.

Axios according to sources, the United States, together with Qatar and Egypt, the mediators of the truce negotiations, have been working on Article 8 of the truce plan.

The article in question deals with the negotiations that are scheduled to begin between Israel and Hamas during the first phase of the agreement. The negotiations are to set the exact conditions for the second phase of the agreement.

According to the news site, Hamas would like these talks to focus on a prisoner exchange. Israel, on the other hand, hopes that the demilitarization of Gaza could be brought up in the negotiations, for example.

“The United States is working hard to find a solution that would allow an agreement to be reached,” the source told Axios on condition of anonymity.

According to another anonymous source, the agreement could be concluded if Hamas agrees to the new formulations presented by the United States.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted in a televised interview with Israeli media last Sunday that he would be open to a partial deal that could even free some of the hostages in Gaza. The interview was reported by the Qatari media, among others al-Jazeera.

However, Netanyahu emphasized in an interview with a television channel that he would not agree to any truce agreement that would bring an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza. A permanent ceasefire has been one of the most important demands of Hamas.

Under pressure from the United States, Qatar and the families of the hostages, Netanyahu corrected his comments a day later, saying he remained committed to the truce plan presented by Biden.

Netanyahu the television interview was published around the same time that Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant arrived in Washington, USA to discuss Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the increasing tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border. Gallant said during his visit that Israel is still committed to the truce plan presented by Biden.