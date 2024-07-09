Gaza War | At least 27 have died after Israel carried out yet another school attack in Gaza

The Gaza War|This is the fourth school attack by Israel in four days, reports news agency AFP.

Hospital sources In Gaza, they say that at least 27 people were killed in a new attack on a school by the Israeli Air Force, according to the news agency AFP and Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

British broadcasting company BBC tells the tents set up next to the school in Abasan al-Kabira that were struck. According to the BBC, videos are circulating on social media that appear to include several people, including children, among the victims.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the attack but said it was looking into reports from the area.

AFP according to the report, this is the fourth attack in four days on a school where Palestinian refugees have sought shelter. For example, on Saturday, 16 people died in an Israeli attack on the UN-run al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, reports AFP.

Israel has commented on previous attacks, saying they were aimed at soldiers hiding in schools.

of the UN special rapporteur Michael Fakhri and a number of other human rights experts from the organization on Tuesday accused Israel of causing the famine in Gaza.

The UN has not officially declared a famine in the Gaza Strip.

“We declare that Israel’s deliberate and targeted campaign of starvation against Palestinians is a form of genocidal violence and has led to famine throughout Gaza,” ten independent UN experts said in a statement.