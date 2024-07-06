Gaza War | At least 16 were killed in an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza, the region’s health officials say

The Gaza War|According to the Hamas-affiliated press service, it is about the UNRWA school, which housed 7,000 people.

6.7. 23:14

Gazan lane, according to the Ministry of Health under the extremist organization Hamas, on Saturday at least 16 people were killed and 50 people were wounded in an attack on a school that has been used to house those who had to leave their homes.

The attack took place in Nuseirat district in central Gaza.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, it struck “several terrorists” operating in the area of ​​UNRWA’s al-Jawn school.

Previously UNRWA said two of its staff were killed in the attack in al-Bureij in central Gaza. The organization has a large storage building in the area.

The Gaza war began in October 2023 after Hamas and other armed Palestinian factions attacked Israel. According to the Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people were killed in the attack. In addition, the attackers took hostages.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 38,000 people have died in Israeli military operations in Gaza.