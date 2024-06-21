Saturday, June 22, 2024
Gaza War | Armenia announced its recognition of the Palestinian state

June 21, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza War | Armenia announced its recognition of the Palestinian state
Since May, in addition to Armenia, the State of Palestine has also been recognized by Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia.

Armenia announced on Midsummer’s Eve that he would recognize the state of Palestine.

Thus, Armenia became the latest state to recognize Palestine during the more than eight-month conflict in Gaza.

At the same time, the country announced that it opposes violence against civilians and commits itself to international law, the equality of nations and peaceful coexistence.

Israel has invited the ambassador of Armenia for an interview on the recognition of Palestine, says the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Since May, the State of Palestine has also been recognized by Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia.

Israel has condemned the recognitions, saying it sees them as a “reward” to the extremist group Hamas, whose attack on Israel last October triggered the latest bloody conflict.

