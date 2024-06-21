Gaza War | Armenia announced its recognition of the Palestinian state

The Gaza War|Since May, in addition to Armenia, the State of Palestine has also been recognized by Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia.

Armenia announced on Midsummer’s Eve that he would recognize the state of Palestine.

Thus, Armenia became the latest state to recognize Palestine during the more than eight-month conflict in Gaza.

At the same time, the country announced that it opposes violence against civilians and commits itself to international law, the equality of nations and peaceful coexistence.

Israel has invited the ambassador of Armenia for an interview on the recognition of Palestine, says the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Israel has condemned the recognitions, saying it sees them as a “reward” to the extremist group Hamas, whose attack on Israel last October triggered the latest bloody conflict.