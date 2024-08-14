Gaza War | AP: Hamas is losing confidence in the US’s ability to negotiate a ceasefire

The Gaza War|On Wednesday, Hamas announced that it would not participate in Thursday’s ceasefire talks.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Hamas’s confidence in the cease-fire negotiations promoted by the United States is eroding. Hamas agrees to participate in the negotiations only if they focus on the framework presented by Biden. The presence of the Israeli armed forces in Gaza is one of the biggest points of contention. The cease-fire negotiations gained additional urgency as the situation in the Middle East became more tense.

An extremist organization Hamas’s trust in the cease-fire negotiations promoted by the United States is eroding, says a member of the organization’s political wing Osama Hamdan news agency AP’s in the interview.

According to Hamdan, Hamas agrees to participate only in such negotiations that focus on the US president Joe Biden for the implementation of the framework presented in May.

Biden’s proposal is structured in three different ways phase: the first would last six weeks, during which a complete ceasefire would be in effect in Gaza. At this point, the Israeli forces would also withdraw from the populated areas of Gaza and the hostages and prisoners languishing in Israeli prisons would be released.

In the second phase, among other things, all surviving hostages would be released and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. In the final phase, the reconstruction of Gaza would begin, in addition to which the remains of the hostages would be handed over to their families.

United States has referred to these frames as an Israeli proposal and Hamas has agreed to them in principle. However, Israel has said that the framework presented by Biden does not fully correspond to the proposal itself. Since May, both parties have presented changes to them and accused each other of stalling the negotiations.

“We have instructed our negotiators [– –] that all meetings should be based on putting mechanisms in place and setting deadlines, rather than negotiating something new,” Hamdan said.

“Otherwise, Hamas sees no point in participating [neuvotteluihin].”

One one of the biggest points of contention in the negotiations is the presence of the Israeli armed forces in Gaza. Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal from the strip. Israel, on the other hand, has insisted that its forces are present in the area near the Gaza-Egypt border and on the highway passing through Gaza.

Another major pain point is how to turn a temporary ceasefire into a longer-lasting ceasefire. Israel has rejected proposals to extend the ceasefire as long as the negotiations last. The Israelis’ fear is that Hamas would prolong the cease-fire until eternity by conducting fruitless negotiations.

Hamas, on the other hand, fears that Israel would withdraw from the ceasefire as soon as it has recovered the hostages in the most vulnerable positions.

Ceasefire negotiations have gained additional urgency as the situation in the Middle East has intensified in recent weeks. For example, three Iranian official sources have told the news agency Reuters that only a cease-fire agreement could prevent Iran from carrying out a retaliatory strike against Israel in return for the Hamas leader to Ismail Haniyeh of assassination.

of Hamdan from the documents submitted and verified by AP, it appears that Hamas has tried, among other things, to get more guarantors for the negotiations. These would have included, for example, Turkey, Russia and the UN, but in its response, Israel has been satisfied with only the existing negotiators, i.e. the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Negotiations are scheduled to continue again on Thursday. On Wednesday, Hamas announced, according to Reuters, that it will not participate in them. Instead, the negotiators hold discussions with the organization’s representatives afterwards.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery, on the other hand, said that the state delegation includes leaders of the intelligence service Mossad and Shin Bet.

Almost 40,000 Palestinians have died in the war that started with the terrorist attack in October, and the Gaza Strip has been mercilessly bombed. About 1,200 people were killed in the terrorist attack led by Hamas, and about 250 hostages were taken to Gaza.