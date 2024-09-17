Gaza War | Antonio Guterres of the UN: “Nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”

The Gaza War|US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Egypt this week to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres condemns the collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza. He commented on the matter to the news agency AFP on Monday on the eve of the UN General Assembly.

“We all condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas, as well as the hostage-taking,” he said, describing them as violations of international humanitarian law.

“But the truth is that nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, and that is what we are witnessing in a dramatic way in Gaza,” he said, condemning the large-scale destruction in Gaza.

Guterres, who has served as UN Secretary-General since 2017, says that he has not witnessed anything during his tenure as Secretary-General that can be compared to the number of deaths and destruction in the Gaza Strip.

Israel struck Gaza in October and has continued to strike ever since. According to the Gaza health authorities under Hamas, Israel has killed at least 41,000 people in Gaza since the beginning of October.

Israeli airstrikes and attacks have largely devastated Gaza.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will visit Egypt this week, where he is scheduled to speak with the country’s officials about achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, the US State Department announced on Monday.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Matthew Miller according to Blinken’s agenda is to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire that would ensure the release of all hostages, alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and help create greater security in the region.

For months, the United States, Egypt and Qatar have acted as mediators in negotiations for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire. So far, the results of the negotiations have remained meager.