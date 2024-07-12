Gaza War | An agency under Hamas said dozens of bodies were found in the Gaza City area

The Gaza War|Israeli forces moved into the area again this week after Israel ordered civilians to evacuate there on Monday.

12.7. 22:42

An extremist organization The Hamas-run Civil Protection Agency said on Friday that preliminary investigations have found around 60 bodies in two areas of Gaza City. Israeli forces withdrew from the area after days of fighting against Hamas fighters, residents and the civil protection agency said.

Israel did not immediately confirm the information.

According to the Finnish Population Protection Agency, people are still missing in the ruins of the buildings.

United States for its part, announced on Thursday that it is soon to permanently end the use of its temporary port in Gaza, built to deliver humanitarian aid. It has been repeatedly detached from the beach due to weather conditions, and the project has also encountered problems due to the prevailing conditions on land.

The structure was installed on the Gaza coast in mid-May.