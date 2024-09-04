Gaza War | Amnesty: Israel’s destruction of civilian targets in Gaza to be investigated as a war crime

The Gaza War|According to the organization, the Israeli army seems to be guilty of systematic destruction of civilian targets in the border area, where the country is trying to expand its so-called buffer zone.

of Israel the army’s destruction of civilian targets in the eastern border area of ​​Gaza must be investigated as a war crime, says the human rights organization Amnesty International based on its research.

According to the organization, the Israeli army seems to be guilty of systematic destruction of civilian targets in the border area, where the country is trying to expand its so-called buffer zone.

Amnesty says Israeli authorities acknowledge the destruction in the eastern border area, but justify it as security measures aimed at protecting Israelis from further attacks.

“The creation of any kind of ‘buffer zone’ must not mean the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians living in the areas. Israel has an obligation to comply with international law”, Director of International Research and Advocacy at Amnesty International Erika Guevara-Rosas says in the announcement.

Amnesty more than 90 percent of the buildings in the border area have been destroyed or seriously damaged between October 2023 and May 2024. More than 11,000 Palestinian civilians live in the buffer zone, which is about 16 percent of Gaza’s area, the organization says.

Amnesty says that it has examined several satellite images and videos filmed in the border area. According to the organization, part of the examined material was pictures and videos published by Israeli army soldiers on social media.