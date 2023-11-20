Gaza War | Almost all the premature babies from the biggest hospital in Gaza were taken to safety in Egypt

According to CNN, the tunnel presented by Israel under the hospital does not in itself prove that the command center of the extremist organization Hamas was also located in the area of ​​the hospital.

Gazan even a little light was shed on the gloom of the war on Monday, when the Egyptian media reported that almost all the premature babies evacuated from al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, have been safely brought to Egypt for treatment.

A total of 31 premature babies were evacuated from the hospital, but three children remained in Gaza for various reasons.

There have been fears for the premature babies for weeks when the hospital was blockaded in the fighting between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas. Finally, the hospital also lost electricity because there was no more fuel for the generators. Because of this, the babies had to be taken out of the preterm cabinets and wrapped in thermal blankets.

of Israel the army justified the attack on the hospital by saying that there would be a Hamas tunnel network and command center under the hospital. The Israeli army said on Sunday that it had found a tunnel more than 50 meters long at a depth of ten meters.

News channel According to CNN the tunnel in the Gaza Strip does not in itself prove that Hamas had a command center under the al-Shifa hospital.

CNN reporter Oren Liebermannwho was there to see the tunnel himself during a visit organized by the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) for the international media, wrote that the journalists were indeed shown the mouth of the tunnel, but so far it has not been possible to prove that there is an entire network of tunnels and a command center under the hospital.

Hamas has denied the claims about the command center.

in Gaza there are also still a small number of Finnish citizens, said the head of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner on Monday.

“(The amount) is so small that we can no longer give an exact number,” Tanner said.

Last week, six Finnish citizens were able to leave Gaza. Tanner, who told about the matter in the message service X by by then, a total of twelve Finns had been able to leave Gaza after October.

See also Is Poland stopping arms deliveries to Ukraine? On Monday, the Jordanian aid convoy brought, among other things, a field hospital to Gaza.

Gazan On Monday, the first field hospital was also put on the line, which is hoped to ease the catastrophic situation of hospitals.

The field hospital was received from Jordan and will be set up in Khan Junis, said the head of hospitals in the Gaza Strip Mohammed Zaqout. 17 doctors or nurses and 40 truckloads of relief supplies arrived with the field hospital.

In addition, six ambulances from Kuwait were sent to the Gaza Strip.

All humanitarian aid and personnel entering Gaza require Israeli permission, and Israel has blocked much of the aid.

of the United States president Joe Biden said on Monday that he believed a deal to free the Gaza hostages was close. The agreement would apply to some of the hostages.

“I believe so,” Biden answered a question from reporters, crossing his fingers.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter.

Reuters news agency reported last week that Qatar has sought to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for a three-day ceasefire.

During the break, aid transports could also be sent to Gaza’s civilians.

Biden let it be understood that the hopes of concluding an agreement have strengthened.

Israel attacked Gaza after Hamas fighters invaded Israel in early October, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostages.

According to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Health Ministry, more than 13,300 people have since been killed in the Israeli attack. The figures could not be independently confirmed.