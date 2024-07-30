Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Gaza War | Almost a hundred patients were evacuated from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates

July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza War | Almost a hundred patients were evacuated from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates
It is the largest single medical evacuation operation since Israel began attacks on Gaza in October.

From Gaza 85 patients who need acute treatment were evacuated to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization WHO.

It is the largest single medical evacuation operation since Israel began its assault on Gaza in early October.

A total of 63 people, including their family members, traveled to support sick and seriously wounded patients.

Of the evacuated patients, 35 are children and 50 are adults.

