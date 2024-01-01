Gaza War | Aki Kaurismäki and dozens of other film directors demand a ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli director Nadav Lapid's appeal calls for an end to the bombing: “War destroys the survival conditions of an entire nation.”

Film director Aki Kaurismäki as well as dozens of other well-known filmmakers claim an Israeli By Nadav Lapid leading a ceasefire in Gaza. In their petition, they demand an end to the bombing, the enabling and delivery of humanitarian aid to all international organizations, and the release of the hostages.

They talk about it, among other things El Mundo and The Jerusalem Post.

Lapid is one of the most internationally respected Israeli film directors, who often criticizes Israeli nationalism and identity in his works.

Petition are in addition to Lapid and Kaurismäki signed among others French Claire DenisPortuguese Pedro CostaSpanish Victor Ericethe Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Kiyoshi KurosawaHungarian Béla Tarr and American Bette Gordon.

“The terrible violence of October 7 plunged Israelis and Palestinians into a new era of killing and brutality. The massive carnage currently taking place in Gaza is killing thousands of women and children and destroying the conditions for survival of an entire nation,” the petition says.

In the petition an Israeli is also cited Avi Mograbin (b. 1956) over 50 years old text: “Our right to defend ourselves against destruction does not give us the right to oppress others. Occupation leads to foreign domination. Foreign supremacy breeds resistance. Resistance leads to repression. Oppression leads to terrorism and the fight against terrorism. The victims of terrorism are usually innocent people. Controlling the occupied territories makes us murderers and the murdered. Now let's get out of the occupied territories!”

The text of Mograb, one of Israel's most respected filmmakers, was originally published in Haaretz, Israel's oldest daily newspaper, in 1967, and its signatories were then artists, researchers and politicians from various fields.

“We, in turn, support these words again,” Lapid's petition says.