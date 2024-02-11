Gaza War | Airstrikes killed more than 50 people in Rafah, says the Ministry of Health

Israel has predicted in recent days that it will attack Rafah.

of Israel airstrikes on the border town of Rafah in the southern part of Gaza have killed more than 50 people, says the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the Hamas administration, the attacks have hit more than ten houses and three mosques.

Reporters from the AFP news agency and other eyewitnesses had heard a series of blows and seen smoke rising over Rafah.

Israel, which has declared war against the extremist organization Hamas, has threatened to attack the Rafah area in recent days, and several parties have expressed concern about the intentions.

Rafah is currently home to more than half of Gaza's two million inhabitants, as Israel has previously ordered people to evacuate to the area.