Gaza War | AFP source: US and Israeli intelligence chiefs left Qatar

Gaza ceasefire talks have been taking place in Doha for weeks.

of the United States The heads of the central intelligence agency CIA and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad have left late yesterday from Doha, the capital of Qatar, where Gaza truce negotiations have been held for weeks.

This has been reported by the news agency AFP's own source, who has been informed about the progress of the negotiations.

However, efforts to establish a humanitarian ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas, which has continued since October, are still ongoing.

According to the source, the heads of the intelligence services are only returning to their home countries to report on the results of the latest round of negotiations. This has raised the question of whether a breakthrough can be expected in the negotiations.

In negotiations is now, according to the source, focused on the details of the exchange of prisoners between the parties and the number of prisoners and hostages to be released.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said again on Sunday that the death toll had risen. According to the ministry, since October, more than 32,200 people have already died in the Gaza Strip in Israeli airstrikes and attacks, as well as in the midst of fighting.

The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel. According to Israel, they killed more than 1,100 people, most of whom were civilians. The attackers also took about 250 hostages, 130 of whom Israel believes are still in Gaza. Some of them are believed to have already died.