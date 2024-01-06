Gaza War | According to Unicef, the children of Gaza are at risk of starvation – the Israeli bombardment has continued

Josep Borrell, who is responsible for the EU's foreign relations, considers it important that Lebanon is not drawn into the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel continued its attacks on Gaza on Saturday. Early in the morning, Israel bombed the southern part of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have moved from the northern parts of the country in search of safety.

According to UNICEF Finland, more than 90 percent of children under the age of two in Gaza suffer from severe food shortages. The organization said on Friday in its announcementthat thousands of children have been killed and injured as a result of the violence in Gaza since the beginning of October.

“90 percent of children's food under the age of two contains only one or two food groups. The situation is approaching a famine,” the announcement said.

The children's health has also deteriorated. For example, before the beginning of October, an average of 2,000 cases of diarrheal diseases in children were observed per month, but according to Unicef, the number has now increased to 71,000.

According to the organization, diarrhea is still the most significant cause of death of young children worldwide, especially in conflict areas.

Unicef ​​says it calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

Director of UN Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths said Friday that Gaza has become uninhabitable after about three months of warfare.

Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza after the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to Israel, approximately 1,140 people died in the Hamas attack.

More than 22,600 people have already died in Israel's attack on Gaza, the majority of them children and women, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

In the Middle East it is important to avoid an increase in regional tensions, said the person in charge of the EU's external relations Josep Borrell on Saturday. According to Borrell, the involvement of Lebanon in the war between Israel and Hamas should be avoided.

“I am also sending this message to Israel: nobody wins in a regional conflict,” said Borrell at a press conference in Beirut.

According to Borrell, it is possible to prevent war.

Clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon have increased. Earlier on Saturday, the Hezbollah organization said it had fired more than 60 rockets from Lebanon at Israel's northern military base.

According to the organization, it is a counterstrike related to the killing of the deputy leader of the extremist organization Hamas in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Hamas had already vowed to avenge the attack.

The firing on the border between Lebanon and Israel has intensified since the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel in October and Israel started a massive military operation in Gaza.

Smoke billowed over buildings in the Lebanese town of Bilda, which is located near the border with Israel. The Israeli armed forces said on Saturday that they had carried out several strikes in the southern parts of Lebanon.

Hezbollah has launched rocket attacks on Israel regularly from Lebanon. Israel, on the other hand, has carried out attacks, among other things, in Syria to hit Hezbollah targets there, but also on the Lebanese side of the border.

Around 175 people have been killed in cross-border shootings in Lebanon since October. There have been Hezbollah fighters, but also more than 20 civilians, including three journalists.

Nine soldiers and four civilians have died on the Israeli side of the border.

Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli attack in Beirut earlier this week. He said in his statement that the purpose of the attack is to draw Lebanon deeper into the war between Israel and Hamas.