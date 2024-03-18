Gaza War | A worrying feature emerged in the Israel-Palestine conflict, says an Israeli expert

Israeli Yael Sherer visited Finland to talk about the sexual violence that happened during the terrorist attack on October 7.

October 7th gunmen from Gaza broke through to the Israeli side and left behind grim destruction.

Various media, the UN, and the Israeli organization The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) have reported on sexual violence against women and men and mutilation of bodies.

The events have been authenticated from, among other things, photos, videos, eyewitnesses and aid workers' accounts.

Most of the victims died during the attack. The situation was chaotic and there were so many bodies that they were buried before a proper investigation was done.

According to the ARCCI report terrorists used systematic sexual violence against civilians. The report tells about gang rapes, after which the victims were killed. Objects had been inserted into the genitals. The genitals had been cut off and shot at. Interviewed by the New York Times an eyewitness said that he saw a woman being raped and at the same time another person cut off the victim's breast.

More than a thousand people died in the attack on Israel by Hamas and other extremist organizations.

Sexual only four of the victims of the violence survived, three women and one man, says Yael Sherer for HS.

Sherer is the founder of the Israeli Survivors of Sexual Violence Advocacy Group (SSVAG). He has worked for more than ten years for the rights of victims of sexual violence in Israel.

The job changed after the October attacks. Currently, his task is to ensure that those who have experienced sexual violence in a terrorist attack or while being held hostage in Gaza receive the support they need.

In addition, Sherer feels that his role is to be the voice of the victims, since they themselves are unable to speak. He came to Finland at the invitation of the Israeli embassy to meet journalists and members of parliament.

Sherer wants to talk about how extraordinary the events of October 7th were in the long history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I don't want to be cynical, but we kill each other from time to time,” says Sherer.

“But sexual violence has never been part of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict before,” he claims.

Sherer portrays both the Israeli and Palestinian communities as conservative. Both sides have always had respect for bodies despite the conflict, he says.

“They are killing us. We kill them. A very clear war. Nothing out of the ordinary,” Sherer describes succinctly.

Sherer says that he has also worked for the rights of victims of sexual violence abroad and has always thought that sexual violence and desecration of bodies are not part of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

In October the terrorist attack was exceptional in its cruelty and scale, but sexual violence has occurred in the Israel-Palestine conflict before.

Sherer also admits this. He says that there has been occasional sexual violence on both sides, but never this systematically.

According to historians, Israeli soldiers committed sexual violence during the war in 1948, when the state of Israel was established and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes.

In addition, human rights organizations and the UN have repeatedly reported sexual harassment and violence against Palestinians by Israeli soldiers and other security personnel at checkpoints, prisons and home searches.

In the UN's most recent report from February, the organization expresses its concern about information that Palestinian women and children have been subjected to sexual harassment and violence while detained by the Israeli army. Arbitrary arrests in Gaza and the West Bank have increased significantly since the October attack. Israeli soldiers are also said to have taken degrading pictures of women prisoners and uploaded them online.

The UN has also stated that he had found convincing information that some of the hostages taken from Israel had experienced sexual violence in Gaza. The UN believes that sexual violence still continues.

Both the Israeli armed forces and Hamas have denied the allegations.

In October The evidence of the events of the 7th day has included, among other things, the video footage that the gunmen who infiltrated the Israeli side filmed with body-mounted cameras. The videos were shared on social media, and the Israeli Armed Forces also made their own compilation of them.

Sherer believes body cameras were one of the reasons why the attack was carried out in such a brutal manner.

“We need a good show.”

Sherer's view is that the aim of the gunmen was to offer war porn on social media and thus increase their popularity.

According to him, sexual violence indicates that the honor of the victims and their loved ones was wanted to be insulted in a palpable way.

Sherer is worried that this was not the last time and that we will see even more similar things in the future.

Relatives attended the funerals of those who died in the terrorist attack in October.

Sherer cannot answer the question of how organized the sexual violence and desecration of bodies were, but he believes that rape has become an accepted modus operandi among extremist organizations in Gaza.

According to him, Hamas has changed and received “influences from abroad”.

Sherer also highlights a possible connection with the terrorist organization Isis.

A few years ago, Isis became known for beheading unbelievers and systematically raping those belonging to the Yazidi minority.

After the October attack, the Israeli media published a photo taken by the Israeli army from the scene of the destruction, showing an ISIS flag.

of Israel the view has repeatedly been that they are dealing with a terrorist organization, and because of that there is no political solution to the conflict.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said after the October attacks, that Hamas is ISIS and that the organization should be treated the same as ISIS.

Professor Itzchak Weismann stated the Israeli newspaper Haaretz in an interview in October, that it is very superficial to make a generalization that Isis and Hamas are the same only on the basis that they both slaughtered people.

According to Weismann, who is familiar with Islamic movements and teaches at the University of Haifa, the organizations differ, among other things, in how they approach religion.

“Isis' ideology is based on Salafism. The movement is above all Theological and it sees anyone who does not believe in Islam as a heretic. The members of Hamas are also heretics according to Salafism because they have negotiated with Israel,” Weismann stated.

According to him, Hamas' goal is to be the organization of all Gazans, while Isis “would kill any Muslim who does not pray at the right time.”

German professor of security sciences by Peter Neumann according to Hamas has not converged with Isis ideologically, but tactically and strategically it has.

Neumann described in an interview with the US media CNN in January, the differences between the organizations, saying that Hamas's main opponent is Israel, while ISIS aims to establish a global multinational caliphate, and all countries in the world are its enemies.

American researcher specializing in terrorism Matthew Levitt also says that Hamas has not changed much in its main principles.

“Hamas has remained committed to its core principle of prioritizing the destruction of Israel over the well-being of Palestinian civilians,” Levitt wrote in his analysis.

Hamas and sexual violence committed by other Palestinian armed groups on October 7 has been a sensitive issue.

Israel has accused UN organizations of not having condemned the atrocities of Hamas quickly enough and forcefully enough.

Israel, on the other hand, has been warned not to use the atrocities of Hamas to justify its own actions in Gaza.