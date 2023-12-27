Gaza War | A soldier who was successful in Israel's Eurovision qualifiers died in Gaza

At least 164 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the military operation in Gaza since October 7.

of Israel a candidate who was very successful in the Eurovision Song Contest qualifiers Shaul Greenglick has died in the fighting in Gaza, reports news agency Reuters.

Greenglick had served in Gaza as a reservist and had the military rank of lieutenant. His death was announced on Tuesday.

At the beginning of December, 26-year-old Greenglick had sung Israel's rising star – in the Eurovision qualifying program and made it to the next round. When he appeared, he was on a service leave and dressed in the field green uniform of the Israeli army.

According to Reuters, Greenglick had later dropped out of the singing competition due to the ongoing war.

“I had thought that this year would go differently, a year of living dreams and dreams. [Mutta] now I'm living an old dream, fighting for my country. A new, different dream will have to wait,” Greenglick had written on his Facebook page in mid-December.

The of the Times of Israel by 164 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Israel attacked Gaza in response to the October 7 surprise attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.

About 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side in the Hamas attack. According to Palestinian sources, more than 21,000 people have died in Israeli military operations.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May. Israel has participated in the visas 45 times and the country's representative has won the competition four times.