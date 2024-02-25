Monday, February 26, 2024
Gaza War | A proposal from Israel to evacuate civilians in Gaza

February 25, 2024
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | A proposal from Israel to evacuate civilians in Gaza

The armed forces are said to have also presented an operational plan for the intended military operations.

of Israel The armed forces have presented a proposal for a plan to evacuate civilians from the fighting areas in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu office of the AFP and Times of Israel by.

The armed forces are said to have also presented an operational plan for the intended military operations. However, neither plan is opened more than this in the media information.

In recent weeks, Israel has threatened to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

About 1.4 million people have fled to the city from other parts of Gaza.

