Gaza War | A proposal from Israel to evacuate civilians in Gaza

The armed forces are said to have also presented an operational plan for the intended military operations. However, neither plan is opened more than this in the media information.

In recent weeks, Israel has threatened to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

About 1.4 million people have fled to the city from other parts of Gaza.