Gaza War | A large number of EU leaders want to finally break the silence on Gaza at the summit

A growing number of EU countries are increasingly frustrated with the actions of the Israeli government, but a small number of countries are very cautious in their appeals to Israel.

Brussels

of Israel the attack on Gaza as a result of the Hamas terrorist attack has been going on for more than five months. During this time, according to the UN, more than 13,000 children have died in Gaza, and thousands of children have become orphans. A quarter of the population is on the verge of starvation, as it is difficult to deliver relief supplies.

Still, it is still difficult for the EU to find a common line on the situation in the Middle East. The leaders of the EU countries have already held two summits in which they have not issued resolutions regarding the Middle East due to the difficulty of the issue.

At the summit that started on Thursday, the silence is to be broken. A large number of member states demand that the EU take a stand on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation at the highest political level.

“I think it is absolutely necessary that we reach conclusions about the situation in the Middle East”, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said when he arrived at the meeting.

The draft resolutions contain a long statement on the situation in Gaza, but at the beginning of the meeting it was still unclear whether the EU leaders would manage to find a common and clear line on the situation in Gaza. The discussion is expected to be difficult and lengthy. It starts right at the beginning of the meeting, when the EU leaders have lunch with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with.

Major the question is what kind of demands the EU leaders are making towards Israel.

A growing number of member states are increasingly frustrated with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the government's actions, especially to making the delivery of relief supplies more difficult. For example, the German government, which at the beginning of the war was very unequivocally in support of Israel, has gradually hardened its line.

However, a small group of pro-Israel countries are still very cautious in their positions regarding Israel's responsibility. These include, for example, the Czech Republic and Austria and, above all, Hungary.

In February, at the EU foreign ministers' meeting, Hungary blocked the EU's joint position on the situation in Gaza. In a very exceptional way, the other member states bypassed the unanimity requirement for foreign policy decision-making and issued a joint statement of 26 countries, excluding Hungary, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The foreign ministers also warned Israel against attacking Rafah, where a million Palestinians have fled hostilities.

The EU summit is supposed to follow these main lines in its statement. The choice of words has been honed extremely carefully, because due to the unanimity requirement, every manager must approve the statement.

EU leaders is also expected to require Israel to open land routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid. According to the UN, Israel makes trucking difficult in many ways. The US has started delivering aid by air, by parachute, and recently the first aid ship from Cyprus arrived in Gaza.

EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell however, has said that only the opening of land routes will allow sufficient aid to be delivered. According to him, the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is man-made.

The United States, Israel's main ally, is also showing signs of frustration.

Under the EU summit, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council demanding an immediate cessation of fighting in Gaza combined with the release of the hostages. Until now, the United States has vetoed ceasefire demands in the Security Council.

So far, pressure from allies has not affected Netanyahu's actions. Over the weekend, he also said he plans to carry out a major attack on Rafah, despite international pressure, as long as civilians are allowed to flee the city.