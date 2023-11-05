Gaza War | A group of journalists accompanying the Israeli army on the Gaza front: “It’s like catching a mouse,” says the colonel

The Israeli army has already advanced to the outskirts of Gaza City, the bloodiest battles are yet to come, says New York Times reporter Ronan Bergman.

School is in ruins, the minaret of the mosque is tilted. The roof of the beach house has blown off and the brown sofa in the living room is exposed to both sunshine and rain.

Journalists saw such traces of the fighting between Hamas, the extremist organization that rules the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli army on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip, where Israel has been trying to oust Hamas from power for more than a week.

On Saturday, Israel’s military leadership took a small group of foreign journalists to northern Gaza for four hours to witness the advance of the Israeli army. Among them was also a reporter from the New York Times Ronen Bergman.

The Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza coast began on October 27. It is part of Israel’s counteroffensive that began after Hamas carried out a terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. According to Israel, about 1,400 people died in the attack.

With its counterattack, Israel aims to destroy Hamas.

The video linked to this article shows excerpts from videos shared by both the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas. The footage shows fighting and shelling in Gaza City and elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

Eight days after the start of the ground attack, the Israeli army has advanced several kilometers to the south and has already reached the outskirts of Gaza City, which serves as a stronghold of Hamas. Israel has also taken over the northern part of the Gaza coastal road.

Less than a month ago, the northern coast of Gaza was a quiet seashore with sandy beaches and hotels here and there. On Saturday it is a huge Israeli military camp.

The infantry march south along the road, kicking up a cloud of dust. The landscape of the sand dunes on the east side of the road is dominated by lines of tanks and armored vehicles stretching to the horizon.

Many buildings are in ruins, the walls full of bullet holes. Some were likely the result of Israeli airstrikes, which have killed more than 9,000 Gazans, according to the Gaza health authority.

Palestinian residents have fled to the south, leaving the seashore to Israeli soldiers and stray dogs and cats.

Reporters the piloting Israeli officer, Lt. Col Iddo Ben-Anatseems calmly confident.

According to him, Hamas has been driven out of the area. It has been forced out of its strongholds, which were a mosque whose minaret is leaning and a school whose wall is in rubble.

“It’s like catching a mouse, Ben-Anat describes. “It has to be found. You know it’s there. You don’t know exactly where, but you know when you catch it, it’s gone.”

Nearby, soldiers sit around camping stoves, cooking corn and carrots, chatting and joking. Many have well-manicured mustaches – a nod to Movember, the annual global charity campaign where men grow mustaches for the month of November.

As recently as last year, thousands of reservists threatened to refuse service in protest against the actions of the Israeli government. Now, according to Ben-Anat, all disagreements have disappeared. “Together, together,” Ben-Anat says.

To the same while some soldiers are cooking and resting, others are scanning the horizon for attackers with their guns exposed. According to the colonel, Hamas fighters could attack Israeli forces at any moment from hidden shafts that lead to hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels.

Gunfire crackles and ammunition flies through the air at regular intervals.

Shortly after the journalists entered the city through an opening in the wall surrounding Gaza, a grenade falls near the armored vehicle carrying them.

A few minutes later, the vehicle passes a roadside bomb, which explodes in a fireball, sending sand into the sky.

Another wave of grenades lands near the journalists as they get closer to the front line.

To get to the front, journalists ride in a convoy of five tanks and two armored vehicles.

A reporter from The Times travels in an armored vehicle called the Eitan, which has no windows. The driver controls the car using a digital screen that shows a live video image of the road ahead.

Palestinian journalists have had no such protection; According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, dozens have been killed in airstrikes since the beginning of the war.

So Israel could defeat Hamas, according to the colonel, it must conquer all of Gaza.

The bloodiest battles await Israelis in Gaza City, where Hamas fighters have entrenched themselves in their underground passages.

Analysts say such fighting could cause catastrophic civilian casualties. These are exactly what Israel says it is trying to avoid.

“We do our best to destroy only Hamas and not civilians. We think ten times before we do something,” says Ben-Anat.

Town’s however, the situation is frightening for civilians.

Saher Abu Adgham, 37, a Palestinian graphic designer, searches the streets of Gaza City for firewood to cook rice. As dusk approaches, he goes home in case the army advances in the evening.

“I’m afraid that one night when I go out, I’ll meet a tank,” Abu Adgham says in a phone interview.

As mobile phone networks are often down, residents of the town tried to gauge the advance of the Israeli army by the sound of gunshots.

“We don’t have internet so we can listen to the news and know what’s going on – but we can hear the shots,” says Majdi Ahmed32, a taxi driver who seeks shelter in the city’s hospital area.

“Now I can hear the shooting,” Ahmed said in an audio message. “Looks like they’re fighting now.”