Gaza War | A 200-ton food shipment left Cyprus for Gaza, which is threatened by famine

The food aid is estimated to arrive in Gaza within 2-3 days.

200 tons the ship carrying food to Gaza has set off from Cyprus early on Tuesday morning, reports the news agencies Ruters and AFP.

According to Reuters, the charity ship Open Arms is transporting flour, rice and protein to Gaza.

The ship was supposed to leave already on Sunday evening, but the departure was delayed due to technical problems. According to estimates, the ship will arrive in Gaza within 2-3 days.

The food situation in Gaza is critical, because according to aid organizations, Deaths due to malnutrition are increasing in the Gaza area. According to estimates, hundreds of thousands of civilians are already threatened by famine.

That's about it is about a pilot project that aims to open a new sea route to help the population suffering from a lack of food.

The pilot project is largely funded by the United Arab Emirates and is organized by the American charity World Central Kitchen (WCK). The Open Arms charity ship, on the other hand, is delivered by the Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms.

WCK's goal is that continuous aid could be delivered to Gaza by sea in the future. Due to the lack of port infrastructure, the organization has planned the construction of a pier, the materials of which would be obtained from destroyed buildings.

Delivering food aid to Gaza has been particularly challenging due to Israeli attacks and restrictions, as well as damaged roads and looting.