The US threatens to veto the resolution proposed by Algeria for a ceasefire in Gaza. The text is expected to be voted on by the United Nations Security Council next week, but US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that if the text is presented as drafted, it will not be adopted by Washington.

In a statement on Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield said that “the United States is working on an agreement between Israel and Hamas that includes the release of the hostages and a pause in fighting for at least six weeks.” “Over the past week, US President Joe Biden has had several contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, to advance this agreement,” he said.

“We believe this agreement represents the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and allow for a prolonged pause in fighting, which would allow more food, water, fuel, medicine and other goods to reach Palestinian civilians. basic necessities,” the ambassador said. “The resolution presented by the Security Council, in contrast, would not achieve these results, and indeed, could be harmful. For this reason, the United States does not support action on this draft resolution. If it were to be voted on as drafted, will not be adopted.”

On Wednesday, Arab countries at the United Nations reaffirmed their support for Algeria's draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered humanitarian aid in the context of Israel's impending ground invasion of Rafah.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour urged the UN to act and said the group believed there was “massive” support for the proposed resolution. In her statement on Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield instead called on the UN Security Council to ensure that “any action we take in the coming days increases the pressure on Hamas to accept the proposal on the table.”