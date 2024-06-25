The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) led into the night air raids against the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas militiamen who participated in the October 7 massacre and who took hostages. The Israeli military reported this, explaining that fighter planes hit two buildings, in the Shati camp of Gaza City and in the Daraj neighborhood, which were used by Hamas. Those hit were ”terrorists involved in planning numerous terrorist attacks against Israel. Some of them were involved in taking hostages and participating in the October 7 massacre,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli army says it carried out aerial surveillance, used “precision munitions” and used other intelligence information to mitigate harm to civilians in the attacks. Reportedly, at least 10 Palestinians were reportedly killed in the raid on Shati, including a sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. In Daraj, at least eight other Palestinians were killed, Gaza media reported. “The terrorist organization Hamas continually violates international law by systematically exploiting civilian structures and using the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activity against Israel,” the IDF added in a statement.

Egypt refuses to evacuate sick Palestinians from Rafah

LEgypt rejected Israeli proposal to allow evacuation of sick Palestinians from Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar writes this, citing Egyptian sources according to which Cairo rejected the offer because Israel now controls the Palestinian side of the crossing.

The Rafah crossing has been closed since Israel took control of the Gaza side on May 7. Egypt refused to reopen it until it returned to Palestinian control, to avoid being seen as complicit in the Israeli military operation in Gaza’s southernmost city.

Two Russian hostages, the first released under a ceasefire agreement

Two hostages with dual Russian and Israeli nationalities will be the first to be released once the ceasefire agreement comes into force in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the number two of the Hamas political office, Musa Abu Marzouk, during an interview with the Ria Novosti news agency after a meeting in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. ”We are waiting for Israel to accept a ceasefire” and ”as soon as there is a decision on the matter, the two Russians will be the first to be released. We are waiting for the fighting to calm down and there will be an opportunity to take these people and release them,” Abu Marzouk added. The two hostages he refers to are Alexander Lobanov, 32 years old, a Russian-Israeli citizen kidnapped at a music festival in the Negev desert attacked by Hamas, and Alexander Trupanov, 28 years old, presumably in the hands of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who published his video in May. According to Ynet, Lobanov’s wife gave birth to their second child in February, while her husband was held hostage. “We do not have hostages people with only Russian citizenship, but only Israeli citizens. Most have dual citizenship, Mexican, American, Ukrainian and others,” Abu Marzouk told the Russian news agency. “Previously, when there was an exchange ”with Palestinian detainees, ”we released a Russian citizen out of the agreement as thanks to President Vladimir Putin for his position on Palestine,” the official added Hamas.