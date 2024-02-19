MSeveral UN organizations have raised the alarm about the situation of children in the Gaza Strip. Food shortages, increasing malnutrition and the rapid spread of disease could lead to a massive increase in deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN children's agency Unicef ​​and the World Food Program (WFP) said on Monday.

“The Gaza Strip is on the verge of an explosion in preventable child deaths that would worsen the already intolerable levels of child mortality in the Strip,” said UNICEF representative Ted Chaiban.

Twenty weeks after the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip, food and clean water have become “incredibly scarce” in the Palestinian territory, the UN organizations said. At least 90 percent of children under five suffered from one or more infectious diseases.

“Hunger and disease are a deadly combination,” said WHO emergency coordinator Mike Ryan. “Hungry, weak and deeply traumatized children are more likely to get sick, and sick children, particularly those with diarrhea, cannot absorb nutrients well,” he said. “This is dangerous and tragic and is happening before our eyes.”

On October 7th, fighters from Hamas, which the EU and the USA classify as a terrorist organization, entered Israel and committed atrocities there, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli information, around 1,160 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel has stated that its goal is to destroy Hamas. According to Hamas figures that cannot be independently verified, more than 29,000 people were killed in the massive military operation in the Gaza Strip.